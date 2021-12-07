Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

ADSK stock opened at $265.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.00.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

