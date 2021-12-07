Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.410-$1.470 EPS.

ADSK stock opened at $265.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.00.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

