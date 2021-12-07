Automata Network Market Cap Hits $125.80 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $125.80 million and $25.94 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.24 or 0.08473715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00083246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.03 or 1.00814847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

