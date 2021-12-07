Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $206,836.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. Autonio has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $206,836.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.24 or 0.08473715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00083246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.03 or 1.00814847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

