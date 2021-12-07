Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $588,924.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalara alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44.

Avalara stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Avalara by 105.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Avalara by 51.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $29,853,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.