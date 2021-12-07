AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $240.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $247.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.70 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.33.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

