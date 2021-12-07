Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

