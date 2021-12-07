Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 10,653 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 20.5% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

