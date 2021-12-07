Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Boosted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03.

