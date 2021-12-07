Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 12-Month High at $611.40

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 611.40 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 611.40 ($8.11), with a volume of 1053129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605.60 ($8.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVST shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.49) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 531.67 ($7.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 577 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 547.22. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

