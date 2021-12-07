Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 12-Month High at $611.40

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 611.40 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 611.40 ($8.11), with a volume of 1053129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605.60 ($8.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVST shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.49) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 531.67 ($7.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 577 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 547.22. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Avast Company Profile (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

