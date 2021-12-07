Avast (LON:AVST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Dec 7th, 2021

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 606.20 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 605.60 ($8.03). 1,413,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,991,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($8.02).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.49) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 531.67 ($7.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 576.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 546.81. The company has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84.

Avast Company Profile (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

