Avast (LON:AVST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 606.20 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 605.60 ($8.03). 1,413,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,991,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($8.02).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.49) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 531.67 ($7.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 576.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 546.81. The company has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

