AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.2%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,065.03 ($14.12) and last traded at GBX 1,060 ($14.06). Approximately 140,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 140,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,058 ($14.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,048.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 998.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

