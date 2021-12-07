Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.