Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $258.60 and last traded at $259.37. 21,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,709,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

