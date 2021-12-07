Axe (AXE) One Day Volume Tops $52,296.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $119,596.39 and $52,296.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

