Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading Up 8.3%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 5,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.