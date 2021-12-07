B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Buys 1,722 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
B. Riley Financial stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.61. 149,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,569. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 20.38%.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.
