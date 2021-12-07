B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,415.20.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.83. 1,601,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$7.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

