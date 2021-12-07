Baader Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.20 ($92.36).

ETR:BAS traded up €1.19 ($1.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.59 ($66.96). The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.25. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

