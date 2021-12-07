Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BBLN opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Babylon has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

