Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,429 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,373,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,259,206. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

