Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Balchem comprises 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.08% of Balchem worth $144,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,667. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

