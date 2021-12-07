bAlpha Hits Market Cap of $682,069.22 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $37.89 or 0.00075030 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $682,069.22 and $248,069.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

