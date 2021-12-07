Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) & Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander and Freedom Bank of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 5 7 0 2.58 Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander presently has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Banco Santander’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 13.45% 8.25% 0.50% Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.09 -$10.02 billion $0.38 8.37 Freedom Bank of Virginia $28.28 million 3.13 $2.70 million N/A N/A

Freedom Bank of Virginia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Santander Global Platform segment deals with global payments services, fully digital bank, and digital assets. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Freedom Bank of Virginia

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

