Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading Down 0.8%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.39. Approximately 1,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $809,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 47.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

