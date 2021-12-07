Band Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.06 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00011629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $206.37 million and $42.06 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

