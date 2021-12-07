Bank of America Corp DE Buys 211,832 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.59% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $303.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

