Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 31.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

