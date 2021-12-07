Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 297,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

