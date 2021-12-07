Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Down 1.2%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 69 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $574.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

