Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.80

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $16.25. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 8,047 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $73.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.