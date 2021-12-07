Barclays Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $186.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.45.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.63. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

