Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $17,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

