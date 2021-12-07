Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £110 ($145.87) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 64.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($132.61) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($117.89) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($136.59) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($123.08).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 6,686 ($88.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,607.55. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,502 ($86.22) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($132.74).

In related news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($88.58) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($442,912.08).

London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

