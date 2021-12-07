Barclays Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.50 ($18.54) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.75) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.87 ($17.83).

Engie stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €13.11 ($14.73). The stock had a trading volume of 6,667,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.08. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

