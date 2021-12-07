Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

