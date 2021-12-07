Base Protocol Market Cap Tops $749,891.48 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $749,891.48 and $17,153.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00004085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00212417 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

