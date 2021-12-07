Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.57

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.57 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 66,327 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.65 million and a P/E ratio of 21.79.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

