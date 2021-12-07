Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($83.15) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BAYRY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

