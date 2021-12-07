Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Shares Up 1.7%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €74.00 ($83.15) and last traded at €73.90 ($83.03). 76,793 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €72.70 ($81.69).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.53.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BMW3)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

