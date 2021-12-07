Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 360,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,985. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.