Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.03. 341,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.