Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Capitalization of $811,817.65

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $811,817.65 and $9,216.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00044149 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

