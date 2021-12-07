Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 9.1% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.19 and last traded at $75.19. 1,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 839,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

