Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $234.61 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

