Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00176983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.25 or 0.00551782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

