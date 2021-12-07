Belt (BELT) Price Up 83.4% Over Last Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.08486758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,253.41 or 1.01009836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00077790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

