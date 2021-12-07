Belt Finance Reaches Market Cap of $37.07 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00008058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $37.07 million and approximately $662,387.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.81 or 0.08483103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.84 or 1.00901690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00078089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,057,682 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

