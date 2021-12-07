Benchmark Downgrades Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) to Hold

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

