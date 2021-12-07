BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. BENQI has a total market cap of $58.44 million and approximately $40.97 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.20 or 0.08398117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,039.47 or 1.00050307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00077210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002655 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

